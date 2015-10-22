NHTSA say 5 automakers represent most of Takata air bag recall

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that five automakers account for most of the massive Takata Corp air bag inflator recall.

At a meeting held to lay out its argument for coordinating the recall effort, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that BMW, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp together represent 18 million of 23 million suspect air bag inflators in 14 million of 19 million vehicles.