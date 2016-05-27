FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BMW recalls 120,000 cars over Takata air bags - Bild
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
May 27, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BMW recalls 120,000 cars over Takata air bags - Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW is recalling 120,000 cars in the United States for defective Takata air bags, German paper Bild reported on its website on Friday.

Citing a spokesman for BMW, Bild said that the recall included the X5 and X6 models from the years 2006 to 2011.

BMW was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier on Friday, eight automakers, which did not include BMW, said they were recalling more than 12 million U.S. vehicles for defective Takata air bags, documents posted by U.S. regulators showed.

Japan's Takata this month agreed to declare as many as 40 million additional air bag inflators defective by 2019 in a move that will involve recalls by 17 automakers.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spray metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger compartments. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ilona Wissenbach; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
