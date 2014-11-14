Takata says to add 2 lines at Mexico plant to meet recall needs

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Takata Corp said on Friday it would add two new production lines at its Monclova factory in Mexico to meet replacement demand for air bag inflators at the centre of a recall of millions of vehicles worldwide.

A spokeswoman at Takata said she could not disclose the scope of the capacity increase, adding that it had been planned before the expansion of a Takata-related recall by top customer Honda Motor Co on Thursday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)