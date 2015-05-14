FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takata won't set aside more cash reserves for recalls-CFO to analysts
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Takata won't set aside more cash reserves for recalls-CFO to analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO/BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - Takata Corp will not set aside more cash to pay for an expanding car recall linked to its air bag inflators because the defect cited by automakers was not “officially recognised”, analysts quoted its chief financial officer as saying.

Takata CFO Yoichiro Nomura was speaking to analysts on Thursday at a company briefing that was closed to the media, but two analysts told Reuters that the executive said he saw no reason to set aside more cash.

Earlier, Honda Motor Co and Daihatsu Motor Co said they would recall more than 5 million cars to replace potentially fatal air bag inflators made by Takata, a day after Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co said they were taking back 6.5 million vehicles. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.