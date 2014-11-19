FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata says will work with NHTSA, automakers if expanded recall needed
November 19, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

Takata says will work with NHTSA, automakers if expanded recall needed

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Takata Corp said on Wednesday it would work with U.S. safety regulators and automakers if an expanded recall of vehicles with potentially defective air bags is needed as urged by the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA).

“We are still checking on the details (of NHTSA’s demand), but if (an expanded) recall is needed, we will cooperate with regulators and car makers to address the issue,” Takata said in a statement.

NHTSA on Tuesday called on Takata and five automakers to expand nationwide a regional recall of potentially deadly air bags, chiding Takata for what it called “an unwillingness to move forward” on a nationwide recall. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

