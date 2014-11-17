FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel sets witnesses for air bag defect hearing
November 17, 2014

U.S. Senate panel sets witnesses for air bag defect hearing

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A top U.S. safety regulator will join auto industry executives on Thursday to testify at a Senate hearing that will investigate defective automobile air bags linked to deaths and severe injuries, a Senate aide said on Monday.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator David Freidman will attend the Senate Commerce Committee hearing looking into the Takata air bag problem, the aide said.

He will be joined by Honda North America Executive Vice President Rick Schostek and a Takata official who has not yet been named, according to the aide.

The U.S. government is investigating Takata’s air bags, which can explode and hurl metal shards at vehicle occupants.

Four deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the problem that has resulted in more than 16 million cars, manufactured by almost a dozen different automakers, being recalled worldwide since 2008.

The Senate aide also said that a Florida victim, Stephanie Erdman, will testify. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Alan Crosby)

