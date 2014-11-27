FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata says to skip H1 dividend, undecided on year-end payout
November 27, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Takata says to skip H1 dividend, undecided on year-end payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Takata Corp said on Thursday it would skip paying out a mid-year dividend in light of its business performance, and that it was still undecided on a payout at the end of the business year to March 31, 2015.

Takata paid a 15-yen dividend twice in the business year to March 31, 2014, for a total 30 yen.

Recalls related to Takata air bags are almost certain to balloon after U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday ordered the company to expand a regional recall of driver-side air bags to cover the entire United States, not just hot and humid areas where the air bag inflators are thought to become more volatile.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
