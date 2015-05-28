Fiat Chrysler recalling 4 million vehicles in U.S. with Takata air bags

DETROIT, May 28 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday became the first automaker to expand its recall of vehicles with faulty Takata Corp air bag inflators since U.S. safety regulators announced a massive recall campaign last week.

FCA said it would recall 4,066,732 vehicles from the 2004 to 2011 model years “equipped with a dual-stage driver frontal air bag that may be susceptible to moisture intrusion which, over time, could cause the inflator to rupture,” according to a filing by FCA with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Last week, Japanese air bag maker Takata said it would double the recall of potentially deadly air bags to nearly 34 million in the United States. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matthew Lewis)