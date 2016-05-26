FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Takata steering committee talking with KKR, several other funds -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Takata Corp’s external steering committee charged with developing a restructuring plan for the embattled auto parts maker is talking with “several funds” including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The source, who spoke on condition on anonymity, did not say whether the funds had approached the committee to propose sponsoring Takata, or whether they had been approached.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Thursday U.S. private equity firm KKR had proposed taking about a 60 percent stake in Takata, the Japanese company at the centre of a massive recall for defective air bag parts. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Stephen Coates)

