Automaker group finds factors in root cause of Takata ruptures
February 23, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Automaker group finds factors in root cause of Takata ruptures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A group of 10 automakers and Utah-based Orbital ATK said on Tuesday that testing has found the root cause of Takata air bag inflator ruptures linked to at least 10 deaths worldwide.

According to the review, the root cause of the ruptures linked to more than 100 injuries is exposure to humidity, design issues and the use of controversial propellant ammonium nitrate.

The results of the year-long review come as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues to investigate whether the massive recalls of nearly 29 million inflators in the United States should be expanded to up to 70 million to 90 million additional airbag inflators with ammonium nitrate. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alan Crosby)

