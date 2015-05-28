FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda Canada recall covers previously repaired vehicles
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Honda Canada recall covers previously repaired vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - A Canadian recall by Honda Motor Co to replace air bag inflators made by Takata Corp will see vehicles that were repaired under previous recalls brought back in for another round of replacements, the company said on Thursday.

“All driver’s front airbag inflators replaced under previous recalls will be replaced again under this safety recall,” said Honda Canada spokeswoman Maki Inoue in an email, in response to questions from Reuters.

The news came as Honda expanded recalls by 350,000 vehicles in the United States and 340,000 vehicles in Japan, after Tokyo-based parts supplier Takata agreed to comply with U.S. orders to expand some of its previous recalls. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.