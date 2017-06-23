By Joseph White
| DETROIT
DETROIT Honda Motor Co on Friday
released a 2013 email in which one of its engineers suggested
that he knew some hidden truth about "the root cause" of Takata
Corp air bag failures, but the engineer later said he
was mistaken.
The engineer's email was disclosed in a statement from Honda
as part of its defense in a class action suit in Florida, where
plaintiffs are seeking compensation for the lost value of
vehicles due to defects in Takata air bag inflators.
The inflators can explode with excessive force, launching
metal shrapnel at passengers in cars and trucks.
The inflators prompted the automotive industry's largest
ever safety recall and have been linked to at least 16 deaths
worldwide. Nine of the 11 U.S. deaths have been reported in
2001-2003 model Honda and Acura vehicles
The engineer's July 18, 2013 email, originally written in
Japanese and translated by Honda, is part of an exchange with a
colleague at the automaker.
"I am a witness in the dark who knows the truth about
Takata's inflator recall," the engineer, whose name is blacked
out in Honda's statement, wrote in his email.
"If I say something to NHTSA, it will cause a complete
reversal in the auto industry which adopted Takata inflators,"
added the engineer, who told his colleague he had been taken off
air bag-related work by Honda because of his supposed inside
knowledge.
NHTSA is the acronym of the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
In a sworn affidavit filed with a federal court and dated
June 1, 2017, the engineer acknowledged he had been mistaken,
however.
When he wrote email to his colleague, he was referring to an
Oct. 16, 1999 event in which a prototype Takata air bag inflator
ruptured, the engineer stated.
"I believed that the root cause of the October 16, 1999
rupture related to the root cause of the Takata inflator
recalls," the affidavit stated.
Based on later findings by the NHTSA, "I now understand that
I was incorrect and the root cause of the field events is not
related to the root cause of the October 1999 rupture."
Honda did not name the engineer but said in a statement that
he was still employed by the company and had refused to testify
in the Florida case.