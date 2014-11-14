Honda to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on Takata air bag recalls

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A representative from Honda Motor Co Ltd will testify before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee at a Nov. 20 hearing over defective air bags manufactured by Japan’s Takata Corp, a Honda spokesman said on Thursday.

“Honda welcomes this opportunity to discuss our ongoing efforts to resolve this very complex situation in the interest of our customers’ safety,” Honda said in a statement forwarded by spokesman Chris Martin.

Defective Takata air bag inflators have been found to explode with dangerous force in accidents, sending shards of metal into the vehicle.