Honda CEO says to prioritise quality over sales target
November 10, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Honda CEO says to prioritise quality over sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s CEO said he would prioritise quality improvements over the company’s target of selling 6 million cars in the year starting April 2016, as the automaker recalls millions of cars to fix potentially defective air bags.

Concerns about potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp have led to recalls of millions of cars by 10 automakers in the United States, mainly Honda.

“My heart aches over the fact that our customers have been injured or killed in our products with air bags,” Honda Chief Executive Takanobu Ito told reporters at an event to launch the new hybrid Legend model.

“We are, as are other companies, conducting regional recalls in the southern states of the United States and analysing the data. What we need to do first is to get those result and take appropriate action.” (Reporting by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)

