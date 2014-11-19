FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says no notice yet from NHTSA about expanding regional recalls
November 19, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Honda says no notice yet from NHTSA about expanding regional recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had not received a notice from U.S. safety regulators about expanding nationwide a previous region-specific recall of flawed air bags supplied by Takata Corp.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency’s (NHTSA) call for a recall expansion was prompted by an August incident in North Carolina, outside the area previously included in a recall involving hot and humid regions.

“Honda will continue to cooperate with NHTSA in its industry-wide effort to investigate abnormal air bag inflator deployments, including, as warranted by the developing investigation, the possibility of expanding the recalls affecting our vehicles,” Honda said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

