Honda to recall 4.8 mln more cars globally for Takata air bags
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Honda to recall 4.8 mln more cars globally for Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would recall another 4.8 million cars globally to replace potentially fatal air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp, already at the centre of one of the biggest automotive recalls to date.

The recall comes a day after Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co said they were taking back some 6.5 million vehicles worldwide after investigations showed the Takata airbag inflators were not properly sealed and so could be damaged by moisture.

Honda has so far borne the brunt of the recalls linked to the Takata air bag inflators, which can erupt with too much force, spraying shrapnel inside the car. Six deaths have so far been linked to the defective air bags, all on cars made by Japan’s third-largest automaker. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
