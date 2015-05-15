FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda exec says latest air bag-linked recall may impact Japan sales
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 2 years ago

Honda exec says latest air bag-linked recall may impact Japan sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co could see an impact on sales in Japan from this week’s recall to replace potentially fatal air bags, a top executive said on Friday.

Honda said a day earlier it was recalling another 4.9 million cars fitted with air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp, as investigations showed that some inflators were not sealed properly, potentially causing the component to explode with too much force.

“We don’t know the root cause, so we took this step as a precautionary measure,” Senior Managing Officer Sho Minekawa, who overseas Honda’s domestic sales operations, told reporters at the launch of a new model.

“There may be some impact (on sales in Japan) but we want to make sure we take the right steps.” (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.