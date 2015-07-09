FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda expands recall to replace Takata-made airbags
#Market News
July 9, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Honda expands recall to replace Takata-made airbags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is recalling about 1.63 million more cars in Japan to replace air bag inflators made by supplier Takata Corp, a filing with the Japanese transport ministry showed on Thursday.

Globally, Honda is recalling 4.5 million more Takata-made inflators, although North America is not included in this latest recall, said a Honda spokesman.

Takata is at the centre of the recall of millions of vehicles equipped with air bag inflators which can explode with too much force and spray metal fragments inside vehicles.

Regulators have linked eight deaths to the component, all in cars made by Honda.

Honda last month restated its financial results for the business year ended March, to account for additional costs related to its recalls of cars equipped with Takata air bag parts. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
