Honda discloses 5th Takata air bag-linked fatality, widens recall

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that a driver in Malaysia had died after a July accident involving an air bag supplied by Takata Corp and widened its recall for the defective air bags by another 170,000 vehicles.

The fatal accident involved a 2003 Honda City model, the automaker said.

Before Thursday’s disclosure, Takata’s air bags had been linked to at least four deaths in the United States, all in Honda vehicles.

Honda said it was recalling five models as part of a widening campaign, including the Fit and Civic. None of the affected models were sold in North America.

The defective air bags remain the target of a U.S. safety investigation over the risk that they could explode with explosive force in an accident and shoot metal shards into the vehicle. More than 17 million vehicles have been recalled globally for flawed Takata air bags since 2008. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)