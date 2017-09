WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation planned to announce its decision on a remedy program for Takata Corp air bag inflators and enforcement action related to its investigation of the company.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET/1800 GMT, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)