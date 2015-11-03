FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. and Japan's Takata settle over air bags - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
November 3, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. and Japan's Takata settle over air bags - Nikkei

Doina Chiacu

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation and Takata Corp have settled a probe related to defective air bags, and the company will pay $70 million to regulators and car owners, Japan’s Nikkei financial newspaper reported, citing a source.

Takata also faces an additional $130 million in fines if it violates the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration settlement, the newspaper said.

Reuters earlier reported that the Transportation Department would announce its decision and enforcement action related to its investigation of the company on Tuesday.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET (6 p.m. GMT).

Millions of cars carrying Takata-made parts have been recalled around the world by auto makers. Some Takata air-bag inflators have exploded with too much force, spraying shrapnel inside vehicles, regulators have found.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.