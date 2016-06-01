FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Four automakers selling some new vehicles with defective Takata airbags: report
June 1, 2016

Four automakers selling some new vehicles with defective Takata airbags: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Four automakers confirmed they are selling some new vehicles with defective Takata airbags that will eventually have to be recalled, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Democrats said in a report Wednesday.

The report said Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are continuing to sell vehicles with ammonium-nitrate inflators without a drying agent. The vehicles are legal to sell but must be recalled by 2018, the report said.

Reporting by David Shepardson

