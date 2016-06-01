Four automakers selling some new vehicles with defective Takata airbags: report

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Four automakers confirmed they are selling some new vehicles with defective Takata airbags that will eventually have to be recalled, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Democrats said in a report Wednesday.

The report said Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are continuing to sell vehicles with ammonium-nitrate inflators without a drying agent. The vehicles are legal to sell but must be recalled by 2018, the report said.