U.S. senator urges automakers to disclose new Takata recalls

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. senator wrote to 14 major automakers on Wednesday, urging them to disclose whether they are selling new vehicles with defective Takata air bag inflators that will be recalled by 2018.

Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, last week released a report that found Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are selling new vehicles with defective air bags that will eventually need to be recalled.

“This is wrong and outright fraud,” Nelson said at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing. “These cars should be fixed before a consumer drives what they think is a perfect, new vehicle off the lot.”

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx told the committee that he does not have authority to order automakers to stop selling vehicles subject to future recalls - and also cannot require disclosure of future recalls.

But Foxx said he agrees that automakers should disclose future recalls in new vehicles and said he would raise the issue with government lawyers.

Nelson sent new letters to the U.S. units of BMW AG , Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Mazda Motor Corp, Daimler AG , Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co , among others, seeking details on new vehicles subject to future Takata recalls.

Last week, four automakers confirmed they are continuing to sell some vehicles with ammonium-nitrate inflators without a chemical drying agent. They cited engineering and supply challenges to explain why they are still relying on the faulty air bag inflators.

Takata inflators can explode with excessive force and spray metal shrapnel. They are suspected in 13 deaths worldwide and more than 100 injuries. Takata has declared nearly 70 million U.S. air bag inflator defective and nearly 100 million worldwide.

In total, 15 automakers have recalled nearly 16.4 million vehicles in the United States in the last two weeks stemming from Takata’s decision in May to declare another 35 million to 40 million inflators with ammonium nitrate defective by 2019. Automakers previously recalled inflators in 24 million U.S. vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says new vehicles are safe to drive and pose no immediate risk. They do not become vulnerable to exploding airbags without long-term exposure to high humidity, it says and are much safer than the older models.

NHTSA said there have been no ruptures in vehicles built since 2008, and none in vehicles younger than six years at the time of the rupture. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)