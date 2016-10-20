FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. confirms 11th death linked to faulty Takata air bag inflator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said late Thursday it has confirmed an 11th death in the United States caused by a ruptured Takata Corp air bag inflator.

The agency said a 50-year-old woman died after a Sept. 30 crash in Riverside County, California in a 2001 Honda Civic that was first recalled in 2008 and never repaired that is part of the largest-ever U.S. auto safety recall. In June, the safety agency urged owners of more than 300,000 unrepaired recalled Honda vehicles - including the 2001 Civic - to get immediate repairs and called on owners to stop driving the "unsafe" cars until fixed. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

