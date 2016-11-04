Takata shares halted on report U.S. unit preparing possible bankruptcy filing

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Takata Corp was halted on Friday after the Nikkei business daily reported the embattled Japanese auto parts maker was preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit to help secure a financial sponsor.

Takata, which has retained investment bank Lazard Ltd as an adviser, has been working to choose a backer for its turnaround as it faces huge costs related to the global recall of millions of potentially faulty air bag inflators.

In a statement, Takata said those efforts are ongoing.

"The primary collective goal is assessing all bids and reaching a resolution that is in the best interests of all our stakeholders while promoting public safety and enabling Takata to remain a viable and valued global supplier to the automotive industry," it said.