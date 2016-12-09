U.S. government seeks to speed up Takata air bag replacements

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday said it will press the auto industry to accelerate the pace of replacements for defective Takata Corp air bag inflators and signaled a likely widening of the industry's largest ever recall.

U.S. officials now say at least 184 people have been injured in incidents involving Takata air bags.

On a conference call with reporters, the department said the Takata recall would eventually include about 42 million U.S. vehicles and between 64 million and 69 million air bag inflators in the United States.