FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takata taps former U.S. transport chiefs in safety crisis
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Takata taps former U.S. transport chiefs in safety crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Takata Corp, the Japanese air bag supplier at the center of a growing U.S. auto safety crisis, said on Tuesday that it is forming an independent quality assurance panel headed by former White House chief of staff and U.S. Transportation Secretary Samuel K. Skinner.

The panel will audit and report on the company’s manufacturing processes.

Takata also appointed two former U.S. transportation secretaries, Rodney Slater and Norman Mineta, to serve as special counsels as the company struggles to get its arms fully around a series of recalls related to defective Takata air bags.

Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada, in a statement released Tuesday, said Takata has collected more than 20 terabytes of data in response to requests for information from U.S. safety regulators and is producing more than 360,000 pages of documents for regulators. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.