Takata declares nearly 14 mln U.S. air bag inflators defective
May 16, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Takata declares nearly 14 mln U.S. air bag inflators defective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp on Monday filed reports with U.S. auto safety regulators declaring nearly 14 million air bag inflators defective.

Takata announced an agreement with U.S. auto safety regulators on May 4 to ultimately declare between 35 million and 40 million additional air bag inflators defective by 2019. The expansion more than doubles the size of the largest ever U.S. vehicle safety-related recall over an issue linked to 13 deaths worldwide.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown

