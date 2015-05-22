FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mazda, Mitsubishi add 624,000 more cars to Takata air bag recall
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mazda, Mitsubishi add 624,000 more cars to Takata air bag recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects total in headline and paragraph 1 to 624,000, not 630,000, and Mazda recall figure in paragraph 2 to 112,000, not 120,000, after company revises number; the incorrect Mazda figure also appeared in a series of alerts)

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Friday they would recall about 624,000 more vehicles to replace air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp, following similar moves last week by domestic automakers.

Mazda said it was recalling about 112,000 vehicles including the Atenza sedan, Bongo van and two models it builds for Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors. A spokeswoman said it was still working out plans for any recall overseas.

Mitsubishi Motors is calling back about 100,000 cars in Japan and 412,000 overseas, it said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.