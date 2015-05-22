CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mazda, Mitsubishi add 624,000 more cars to Takata air bag recall

(Corrects total in headline and paragraph 1 to 624,000, not 630,000, and Mazda recall figure in paragraph 2 to 112,000, not 120,000, after company revises number; the incorrect Mazda figure also appeared in a series of alerts)

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Friday they would recall about 624,000 more vehicles to replace air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp, following similar moves last week by domestic automakers.

Mazda said it was recalling about 112,000 vehicles including the Atenza sedan, Bongo van and two models it builds for Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors. A spokeswoman said it was still working out plans for any recall overseas.

Mitsubishi Motors is calling back about 100,000 cars in Japan and 412,000 overseas, it said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)