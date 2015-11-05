FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takata shares at 6-1/2-year low after supplier snubbed by Honda
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 5, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Takata shares at 6-1/2-year low after supplier snubbed by Honda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Japanese supplier Takata Corp plunged 21 percent on Thursday, extending a sharp fall from the day before when top customer Honda Motor Co said it would stop buying a component at the heart of a multi-million-vehicle recall.

Takata slid to 936 yen in early Tokyo trade, the lowest level since April 2009. The shares have fallen by nearly a third over the last two days.

Takata faces fresh questions over its future after Honda, in a harshly worded statement on Wednesday, said it would no longer use its front air bag inflators. Business ties between the two date back decades, with the automaker holding a small stake in Takata. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.