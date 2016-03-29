FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata likely to increase capital around Sept as recall costs mount -Kyodo
March 29, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

Takata likely to increase capital around Sept as recall costs mount -Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takata Corp is likely to seek more capital around September as it expects its finances to take a hit from a rise in costs to recall potentially defective air bag parts, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

Takata is expected to narrow down which companies to approach for investment, Kyodo said without citing sources, adding that candidates would include automakers such as top client Honda Motor Co.

A Takata spokesman declined to comment.

Tens of millions of vehicles around the world have been recalled to replace Takata’s air bag inflators, which can explode with too much force and spray metal shards inside vehicles. Automakers have said they would discuss how to split the cost of the recalls with Takata once the cause of the defect is identified.

Takata will decide how much capital to raise upon gauging the scale of the recall costs, Kyodo said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
