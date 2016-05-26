FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR interested in becoming financial sponsor to Takata - Nikkei
#Funds News
May 26, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

KKR interested in becoming financial sponsor to Takata - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) is interested in offering financial support to embattled air bag maker Takata Corp, Japan’s Nikkei reported on Thursday.

KKR, which invests in assets including private equity, energy, infrastructure and real estate, has proposed taking about a 60 percent stake in Takata, subject to discussions with Takata’s automaker clients, the newspaper said.

A Takata spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, which drove up shares in the company by its daily limit to trade 21 percent higher. The company may potentially face billions of dollars in costs related to a massive global recall of its air bag inflators. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
