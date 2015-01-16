Japan regulator to weigh possible law revisions in wake of Takata recalls

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Transport Minister Akihiro Ohta said on Friday the ministry was considering whether it needs to revise existing laws to inspect auto parts companies in the wake of massive Takata Corp recalls.

Under current rules, the regulator relies heavily on automakers to investigate their parts suppliers.

Millions of cars have been recalled worldwide over Takata’s air bags, which can explode with too much force and spray shrapnel in cars.

Japan’s transport ministry has stepped up its efforts to deal with the air bag fallout, setting up a special task force to speed up the collection of potentially defective air bags. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)