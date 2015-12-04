FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to phase out Takata inflators at centre of recall by mid-2018
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 4, 2015 / 10:27 AM / in 2 years

Japan to phase out Takata inflators at centre of recall by mid-2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday ordered automakers to phase out by mid-2018 use of the Takata Corp air bag inflators that are at the centre of a global recall, bringing regulations in line with those of the United States where the recall began.

Automakers including Honda Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp have already said their new models would not feature the non-desiccated ammonium nitrate inflators that have been linked to eight deaths.

Regulators suspect such inflators exposed to moisture can deploy with more force than intended and spray shrapnel into vehicles.

Japan’s transport ministry on Friday said it updated its regulations after a Takata inflator was suspected of causing minor injuries to a passenger in a car accident.

Takata in November was fined $70 million by regulators in the United States, where the majority of deaths and recalls involving the inflators occurred, and where the manufacturer faces class action lawsuits related to the issue. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.