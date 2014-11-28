FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan transport min: Takata recalls could shake trust in Japan auto industry
November 28, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan transport min: Takata recalls could shake trust in Japan auto industry

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s transport minister said on Friday he was concerned that repeated recalls involving Takata Corp’s potentially defective air bags could undermine trust in the country’s auto industry and manufacturing quality.

Akihiro Ohta also said the ministry has asked Takata to report on how it plans to respond to the U.S. auto regulator’s recent call to expand recalls nationwide in the United States.

Japan formed a special task force this month to deal with the growing recall crisis. Toyota Motor Corp and its small-car subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co announced new recalls on Thursday, citing excessive moisture during a manufacturing process at Takata’s now-shuttered plant in LaGrange, Georgia. (Reporting by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

