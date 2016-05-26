FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Virgin Islands sues Takata, Honda over airbags
May 26, 2016

U.S. Virgin Islands sues Takata, Honda over airbags

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Virgin Islands sued Takata Corp and Honda Motor Co late Wednesday over the sale of millions of recalled airbags linked to deadly ruptures, seeking civil penalties and other penalties.

The U.S. territory joins the state of Hawaii, which earlier this month sued Takata and Honda, the largest user of recalled Takata air bags linked to 13 deaths and more than 100 injuries. The Virgin Islands suit claims the companies committed fraud, used unfair trade practices and were negligent in allowing the use of the unsafe airbags.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

