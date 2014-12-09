FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mazda says US recalls over Takata air bags to be expanded nationwide
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mazda says US recalls over Takata air bags to be expanded nationwide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds national production number in third paragraph)

By Maki Shiraki

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp will soon expand a recall of vehicles in the United States involving potentially defective air bags from Takata Corp , it said on Tuesday.

The carmaker will make existing regional recalls within the United States nationwide, said spokeswoman Keiko Yano.

Mazda has not yet determined the number of vehicles involved nor when it will launch the recall, she said. The company has produced some 330,000 of the makes and models now under regional recalls.

More than 13 million vehicles by all manufacturers are subject to recall in the United States, and 19 million globally.

Defective Takata air bag inflators, which can explode and shoot shrapnel into the car, have been linked to four deaths in the United States and one in Malaysia.

The Mazda recall expansion will cover vehicles with driver‘s-side air bags, Yano said. Already under recall are 86,773 vehicles with Takata air bags on the driver’s or passenger’s side.

Honda Motor, Takata’s biggest customer, said on Tuesday it would expand its U.S. air bag recall globally. Yano said Mazda has not decided whether to follow suit. (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.