Mazda to conduct investigative recall in Japan over Takata air bags
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 12, 2014

Mazda to conduct investigative recall in Japan over Takata air bags

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp will conduct an investigative recall in Japan over potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp, the Japanese transport ministry said on Friday.

The number of cars involved was not immediately known.

The move was expected after Mazda had flagged the domestic recall to correspond with the expansion of a recall in the United States.

Nearly 20 million cars have been recalled by automakers worldwide over Takata’s air bags, which can erupt too forcefully and spray metal fragments into the car. (Reporting by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

