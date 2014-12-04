FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico requests information from Takata on airbag products
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico requests information from Takata on airbag products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy ministry said on Wednesday that it has requested information from the local unit of Japanese auto parts supplier Takata Corp to determine which car models have used Takata products at the center of a global recall.

The economy ministry said that Takata had until Dec. 5 to respond to the request and that the country’s consumer protection agency could issue alerts based on the information that Takata provides.

Takata Corp earlier on Wednesday acknowledged that it still does not understand what is causing air bag explosions in a global safety scandal that has involved the recall of more than 16 million cars worldwide and been linked to at least five fatalities. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Adriana Barrera)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.