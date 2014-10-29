U.S. safety regulator demands output, testing info from Takata

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The top U.S. automotive safety regulator on Wednesday demanded that Japan’s Takata Corp provide it with estimates of its ability to produce replacement parts for millions of air bag inflators that are being recalled due to safety concerns.

In a letter to Takata Senior Vice President Kazuo Higuchi, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Deputy Director David Friedman also called on the parts maker to provide details about a program to test inflators “as soon as possible.” (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Chris Reese)