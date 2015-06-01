FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. safety regulator NHTSA needs more money -NHTSA administrator
June 1, 2015 / 9:13 PM / 2 years ago

DETROIT, June 1 (Reuters) - The administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will tell a U.S. congressional subcommittee that his agency needs more money to help keep motorists safe, according to prepared remarks released on Monday.

Mark Rosekind, administrator of NHTSA, will be one of the witnesses on Tuesday at a subcommittee hearing on the safety of Takata Corp air bag parts. About 34 million vehicles equipped with Takata air bag parts have been recalled in the United States.

Rosekind, in a prepared statement he plans to give the U.S. House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade, said: “At NHTSA, we address safety risks every day. In my judgment as a safety professional, NHTSA’s lack of resources is a known risk.”

He will also note that no root cause has been found for the malfunctioning of some Takata air bags, which have been linked to six deaths worldwide. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

