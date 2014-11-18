UPDATE 1-U.S. auto safety agency calls for nationwide recall of Takata air bags

(Adds comments from NHTSA deputy administrator)

By Julia Edwards and Eric Beech

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator on Tuesday announced it has called on Japanese supplier Takata and automakers to expand nationwide their previously regional recall of flawed air bags.

Takata and automakers so far have taken a targeted approach in recalling million of vehicles with air bags that can potentially rupture upon deployment, shooting metal shards inside the car.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator David Friedman told reporters on Tuesday that Takata has so far expressed an “unwillingness to move forward” with an expanded recall.

Friedman said the call to expand the recall was prompted by an August incident in North Carolina, outside of the area previously included in the recall of the air bags.

The regional recall involved millions of cars in hot and humid regions, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and parts of Texas along the Gulf of Mexico.

The expansion calls for Ford Motor Company, Mazda Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., Chrysler Group LLC and BMW to send notifications for replacement air bags to consumers quickly.

“We will begin a process both with Takata and the automakers to force them to recall all affected” vehicles, Friedman said. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jim Loney)