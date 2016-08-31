U.S. senators seek federal probe of Takata-linked Texas explosion

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday called on the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the Aug. 22 crash and explosion of a truck carrying Takata Corp air bag parts.

The truck crash in Texas near the Mexican border is linked to an explosion and fire that killed a woman and injured four others. Takata makes air bag inflators containing ammonium nitrate, which have been linked to at least 14 deaths and resulted in a massive vehicle recall.