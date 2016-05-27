FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Automakers recall 12 million U.S. vehicles over Takata air bags
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Automakers recall 12 million U.S. vehicles over Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - Eight automakers said on Friday they are recalling more than 12 million vehicles in new recalls related to defective Takata air bags, according to documents posted by U.S. government regulators.

Honda Motor Co is calling back 4.5 million U.S. vehicles, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 4.3 million, the documents show.

The recalls come after Japan's Takata earlier this month agreed to declare up to 40 million additional inflators defective by 2019, a move that will prompt 17 automakers to issue vehicle recalls.

More automakers are expected to issue recall notices in coming days linked to the first phase of the new Takata recalls. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.