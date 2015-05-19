FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata to declare 33.8 mln vehicles defective - Detroit News
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Takata to declare 33.8 mln vehicles defective - Detroit News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp is expected to declare about 33.8 million vehicles defective on Tuesday, a move that is expected to lead to the largest auto recall in U.S. history, the Detroit News reported, citing three officials briefed on the announcement.

The company is expected to announce that it has filed a series of four defect information reports with the U.S. National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA), declaring both driver and passenger air bag inflators defective in the vehicles, the report said. (bit.ly/1L6KRCx)

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the NHTSA said earlier that they would make a “major” announcement related to the air bag recall.

Takata had no immediate comment on the report.

Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, and Honda Motor Corp, which is Takata’s largest customer, have all recalled vehicles over potentially faulty air bag inflators. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

