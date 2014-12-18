Nissan recalls autos in Mexico to check Takata air bags

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has ordered the recall of more than 80,000 vehicles sold in Mexico to check for potential defects stemming from air bags made by Japanese company Takata Corp.

A total of 84,671 autos have been recalled this month, a company spokesman said. The vehicles were made between early 2011 and late 2014, according to figures published on the website of Mexico’s consumer protection agency (Profeco).

Nissan is not the only automaker to act. Honda Motor Co Ltd , BMW and Toyota Motor Corp have also ordered recalls over the air bags this month, according to Profeco. The three companies have recalled a combined total of nearly 75,000 autos, the agency said.

More than 20 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide since 2008 because of defective Takata inflators, which have been linked to five deaths.

Separately, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said automakers and government officials have held meetings about potential problems with Takata air bags in recent weeks.

AMIA added that the companies “have begun to take necessary steps on their own to determine whether vehicles sold in Mexico could be affected,” but did not provide further details.