Japan's Takata cuts profit outlook as customers leave

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takata Corp slashed its full-year earnings forecast on Friday as major customer automakers distance themselves from its air bag inflators, which are at the centre of a massive global safety recall.

The auto parts maker announced an April-September net loss of 5.6 billion yen ($45.94 million) compared with a loss of 35.2 billion yen in the same year-ago period, helped by smaller charges.

But for the business year through March, Takata forecast a net profit of 5 billion yen, just a quarter of what it had estimated three months earlier.