FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takata posts third annual loss in past 4 years on recall costs
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Takata posts third annual loss in past 4 years on recall costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Embattled Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp reported on Wednesday a full-year net loss of 13.1 billion yen ($120.5 million), dragged down by an increase in costs for recalls of its potentially deadly airbag inflators.

The loss for the year ended in March, in line with estimates given earlier this week, was its third in the past four financial years.

For the current year, Takata forecast a net profit of 13 billion yen although the company will be grappling with a huge recall expansion.

U.S. transport authorities last week announced a recall of up to 40 million more of the company’s air bags, on top of the more than 50 million that have already been recalled globally. ($1 = 108.6800 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.