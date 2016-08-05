Takata books $35 mln special loss in Q1 over air bag lawsuits

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Takata Corp said on Friday it booked a special loss of 3.5 billion yen ($34.63 million) in the first quarter as it set aside funds for lawsuits in the United States related to a massive global recall of its air bags.

The Japanese auto parts supplier posted a net profit of 2.1 billion yen, down 32.9 percent from a year ago.

It maintained its full-year forecast to post a net profit of 13.0 billion yen, excluding the impact of most recalls. ($1 = 101.0600 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)