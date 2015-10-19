FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. NHTSA chief: Takata recall involves more than 11 carmakers
October 19, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. NHTSA chief: Takata recall involves more than 11 carmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Takata Corp’s unprecedented recall of potentially deadly air bag inflators affects more than the 11 auto manufacturers that have already been identified, the top U.S. auto safety regulator said on Monday.

Mark Rosekind, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, told reporters that his agency will disclose new automakers at a one-hour public hearing on the Takata recall set for Thursday.

Rosekind also said he expects automakers to move more quickly on Takata-related recalls as NHTSA contemplates a potential plan to coordinate the automotive industry’s recall actions.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Matthew Lewis

